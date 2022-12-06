Masturbation is witchcraft and creates generational curses that will literally bleed into your future children’s life

A video of a “Christian Tiktoker” has gone viral after she claimed that masturbation is a form of witchcraft that will put a curse on a person’s family .

The video posted on TikTok has so far been viewed more than 675,000 times, and after it was posted on Twitter it quickly went viral on the social media app.

In the shortened clip, whole criticizing masturbation, the woman said;

“Masturbation is a form of witchcraft. Not anyone is realizing that this is a demonic attack its a form of witchcraft. Masturbation is a form of control. “You understand you are literally controlling an orgasm, you’re controlling your own pleasure, that is witchcraft. “That is a curse that you begin to place over your own life that will then literally bleed into your future children’s life. “This means that this will become a generational curse that you started or that your parents started that will now go to the next generation, it is witchcraft.”

The woman then began to denounce…