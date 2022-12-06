Morocco beat Spain 3-0 on Penalties, qualify for quarter finals

Morocco have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World cup for the first time ever, after beating Spain on penalties.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco become only the fourth African team to reach that stage after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

After a goalless 120 minutes of football, both matching each other in intensity and defense, it was penalties to the rescue where Spain lost three kicks while Morroco won three and lost one.

Achraf Hakimi, the Spain-born Morocco right-back last kick pushed the Spaniards out, the country he could have played for.

Spain coach, Luis Enrique had claimed his players prepared by taking 1,000 penalties as homework but Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed from the spot as Morocco keeper, Bono saved two while the third played out. On the other hand, Morocco players, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi scored their spot-kicks to send Spain out.

Morrocco will…