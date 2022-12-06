Nike ‘ends its partnership with Kyrie Irving’ over his anti-Semitism scandal

Sportwear giant, Nike has ended its partnership with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

The two sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its partnership with Irving in the wake of the player’s anti-Semitism row, according to Shams Charania.

Irving faced criticism and backlash after sharing a link to the Amazon page for the 2018 film ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ which contained anti-Semitic tropes.

Nike cut its ties with Irving in November after he initially refused to apologize for his controversial tweet.

In a statement, the company said it was ‘deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation’.

The brand also said it would not launch the Kyrie 8s – the shoe designed by the player and company – which were set to be released later in November.

Irving signed with Nike in 2011 and has had a signature line of shoes since 2014, with his annual endorsement deal believed to be worth at least $11 million.

Irving has one of the…