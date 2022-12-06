Women slam DSF for dating Skiibii after she threw shade at him when he announced he bought a Maybach

Actress and DJ, Dorcas Shola Fapson, aka DSF, has taken to Twitter to throw shade at her ex-boyfriend Skiibii after he showed off his “new Mercedes-Benz Maybach.”

Skiibii had shared photos of the new car on social media, which made people drag DSF online. They recalled that she said months ago that Skiibii doesn’t have running water in his house or money in his account, and they questioned how he was able to buy the car if he is broke.

DSF then threw shade at Skiibii’s claim that he bought a new car by insinuating he is lying.

She wrote: “When you come online to lie, is it that you forget that people know you in real life or what?”

However, Twitter users were not in support of DSF continuing to shade her ex so many called her out for dating him in the first place.

They said they never expected DSF to date someone like Skiibii and didn’t believe it at first.

See below.