Buhari to travel to Guinea Bissau on Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday, December 7, travel to Guinea Bissau, where he will be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation.

According to presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari is honouring the invitation of his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissolo Embalo.

The special ceremony will be held at the Presidential Villa and will include inauguration of a road named after him, Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari, at the capital city.

The one-day celebration will highlight the leadership role of President Buhari in the West Coast, particularly in Guinea Bissau, regularly counseling and motivating leaders on virtues of peace, political inclusiveness, integrity and stimulating a strong economy that drives collective prosperity.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral…