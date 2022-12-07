A Nigerian man, Kris, has shown off the food items his wife bought for Christmas with money she saved from January.

“I dey parlour dey watch tv, I hear keke sound for our domot, my mind think say them bring cement for my Landlord wey dey build house. Next thing I hear na my wife voice, calling me. People of God!! I went downstairs, na weytin this woman buy for Christmas be this,” he tweeted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

“She say na money she don dey contribute from her shop from January she use buy them. I’m in total shock…. Son of man wey don dey reason how this Christmas wan be. Oh God!! I nearly cry…. May God bless us all with wonderful women,”