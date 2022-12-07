Nia Long and fiancé Ime Udoka break up after 13 years together following alleged affair

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have separated after 13 years together.

A source told PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team’s organization.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” the source says.

A representative for Long also confirms the couple are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”

The couple’s split comes after the Boston Celtics held a press conference in September to address Udoka’s suspension.