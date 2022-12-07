NJC reinstates Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia as judge of federal high court

Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia has been reinstated as a judge of the federal high court by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

This is coming after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia in 2016, on allegations of money laundering and breach of public trust. The courts however quashed and dismissed all the charges against her.

The reinstatement notice was conveyed in a circular dated December 5 and sent to all judges of the federal high court.

According to John Tsoho, chief judge of the federal high court, the reinstatement takes immediate effect.

It read;

“Your Lordships are by this circular letter notified that at the meeting of the National Judicial Council held on the 1st of December, 2022, the council reinstated the Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judicial officer. “The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.”

The chief registrar of the court as well as the…