Reality TV star, Ifuennada, reacts after woman accused her of dating a married man





BBNaija star, Ifuennada, has reacted to a comment left by a lady on her Instagram, attributing her success as a businesswoman to dating a married man.

Ifuennada posted the comment in which the said lady alleged that the reality TV star sleeps with ”other people’s husband” and that it is the married man that elevated her.

Reacting, Ifuennada laid curses on the woman. She wrote;

”Pls how do I deal with people like this. See how someone is tying my hardwork to sleeping with imaginary married men. Is it that people truly don’t know or acknowledge how hard I work? Or do I showcase a lifestyle that seems like what I can’t afford? All my life I’ve had to work for everything I have, no rich parents and even when I date I don’t date for money. If the few men I dated can write publicly about me, they’d tell you that they never paid my Bills because I was always content with my resources and what my resources could do for me. They’d tell you that I’m my own woman. Now this g*dforsaken…





Source: Linda Ikeji