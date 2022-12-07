SUV owner resurfaces after police alarm

The owner of the Mercedes Benz SUV found by the police under Otedola bridge on Monday night, December 5, has recovered his car.

Recall that the Rapid Response Squad arm of the Lagos State Police Command had issued a statement announcing the discovery of an abandoned car under Otedola bridge. According to the RRS, the engine of the vehicle was running, with the driver’s door open and valuables left inside the car.

In an update given, the RRS says the owner revealed that he abandoned his car because he was attacked by traffic robbers at the location after he stopped to check his tyre since he noticed it was shaking.

The statement by the police reads;