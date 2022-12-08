IGP launches portal to help Nigerians report stolen vehicles as far back as 2018

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has successfully completed and commissioned the digitalized Central Motor Registry (CMR) Command Centre at the Force Headquarters, Abuja which is domiciled at the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson of the police force, says the newly digitalized Central Motor Registry Command Centre will make it possible for members of the public to report vehicles stolen from as far back as 1st January 2018, and yet-to-be-recovered to input the vehicle details on the online platform to serve as a reliable data point for the possible recovery of the vehicle.

The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security.