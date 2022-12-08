“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time” Tearful Celine Dion announces she’s cancelling her shows due to an incurable disease (video)

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with an incurable disease.

The 54-year-old singer revealed today, Dec. 8, that she is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably.

The condition leaves sufferers as “human statues” as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, ultimately leaving people unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for the condition, there are treatments to slow down the progression, with Celine revealing she is doing all she can to minimise symptoms.

In a tearful Instagram post shared today, Celine revealed it has forced her to cancel her European tour.

She said in the video: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my…