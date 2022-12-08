King Charles could strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles if the couple ‘directly attack’ Princess of Wales in new Netflix docu-series, expert claims

King Charles could be ‘triggered’ to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles if they ‘directly attack’ the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, in their Netflix docu-series, an expert has claimed.

Royal commentator, Michael Cole while speaking on GB News earlier this week said that removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles was an ‘option’ for Charles after the release of their new TV special and Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare.

In the second trailer for their docu-series which lands on the streaming platform tomorrow morning, Prince Harry slammed the ‘pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution’ as footage of Kate facing a ‘feeding frenzy’ of photographers in 2007 was shown.

Meanwhile, experts have speculated the ‘uncomfortable’ documentary series will touch on the Princess of Wales’s life before she married into the Royal Family.

Mr. Cole said the palace’s reaction to the Lady Susan Hussey scandal shows they aren’t afraid to act…