Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit

Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the club by saying ‘he’s gone and it’s the past’ before insisting the club are ‘looking to the future’.

The United boss addressed his exit during a two-part interview with he and the squad at a winter camp in Spain.

When asked by former footballer and MUTV presenter Danny Webber about the January transfer window and how he has managed the departure of Ronaldo, ten Hag replied: ‘He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.’

Before Ronaldo’s exit, Ronaldo had a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed ten Hag and the club owners. He also accused Ten Hag and United executives of trying to force him out of the club, saying he has no respect for the Dutchman and feels ‘betrayed’.

‘I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,’ said Ronaldo.

‘Some people, they don’t want me here – not…