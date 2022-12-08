Nigerians in New Jersey call for arrest of Bishop who believes in same sex marriage and was invited to their church to preach (video)

Members of the Igbo Anglican Church in New Jersey called the police to ‘arrest’ a clergyman who was invited to their church to preach recently. Their grouse was that the clergyman believes in same-sex marriage, something they don’t approve of.



Videos shared online shows the police in the church to ‘pick up’ the clergyman who they labelled an “intruder”.

The opposing Church members are also seen accusing a white clergyman of coming to “hijack” their church.

Watch the videos showing the chaos in the church when they staged a protest, as well the moment the policemen came into the church.