Photos of NSCDC officer poisoned to death by friend for his car in Katsina

Assistant Superintendent of Corps II, Sanusi Bawa Rawayau, a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel, Katsina State Command was brutally murdered by his friend and coursemate, Laminu Saminu.

LIB reported that the 29-year-old school teacher and 400-level student of the Federal College of Education, FCE, Katsina, was arrested by the police 10 days after allegedly killing Bawa, because he wanted his car.

Saminu, who confessed to committing the crime said he killed his friend after serving him with the locally prepared cow milk known as, ‘Fura da Nono,’ mixed with rat poison.

The suspect

Parading the suspect before newsmen at the Police Command Headquarters on Tuesday, the spokesman, SP Gambo Isah said, the suspect, after he lured the deceased into an unoccupied building in Mani Local Government Area, deceived him to park his car inside a garage in the house, and served him with a poisoned Fura da Nono meal, as a result of which the…