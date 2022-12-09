I have no business with fraud

Singer, DBanj has broken his silence after his release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

D’Banj was arrested on Tuesday night December 6, when he visited the commission to answer questions bordering on his alleged involvement in the fraudulent diversion of monies earmarked by the Federal government for the N-Power project, an empowerment program set up by the Nigerian government in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.



After three days of questioning, he was released Friday, December 9.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this evening, D’Banj stated that he has no business with fraud. His post reads;