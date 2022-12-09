OAUTH duty roster shows no house officer to work for entire month as medics relocate en masse

The December duty roster at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) has been released and the duty schedule has shown how understaffed the hospital is.

The roster shows that there is no single house officer to work for the entire month of December.

Only one registrar, Dr. Balogun, is on duty for the whole December, with no other medic available to relieve him.

The roster is going viral, with Facebook users pointing out how dire the situation is at hospitals where many medics have relocated, leaving the few available ones overworked.