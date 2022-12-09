Police in Akwa Ibom arrest man who allegedly impregnated and ‘murdered’ 13-year-old girl

Men of the Akwa Ibom state police command have arrested one Sunday Sampson for allegedly impregnating a teenage girl and procuring an abortion for her, which led to her death.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement released Thursday December 8.
“One Sunday George Sampson has been arrested by the Nsit Ubium division of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command. The suspect impregnated a 13-year- old girl- child and secretly procured an abortion for her and she died in the process.
The Commissioner of Police is miffed at this development and has asked that the matter be transferred to the homicide section for discreet investigation.
He has however called on parents to create time and pay more attention to the whereabouts and behaviour of their children to prevent sexual abuse and social vices.”the statement in part read
Source: Linda Ikeji