TECNO Premium Flagship, The Phantom X2 Launches In Dubai In Grand Style

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, launched two new flagship products– PHANTOM X2 Series and MEGABOOK S1 that revolutionize the premium smart device experience at its Flagship Product Launch 2022 themed ‘Beyond the Extraordinary’ today in Dubai, UAE.

TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022

General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, delivers an opening speech

Guests heard from the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, who delivered a keynote speech on TECNO’s incredible growth journey in pushing to become a premium brand over the years and Arijeet Talapatra, Chief Innovation Officer, PHANTOM X2 and Global Chief Executive Officer, TECNO India, and Burak Kucuk, Chief Launch Officer of TECNO AIoT to reveal the exciting features of PHANTOM X2 series and MEGABOOK S1 respectively.

Guests also heard insightful keynote speeches from valued partners from Android, MediaTek, Intel and Microsoft, who shared their experiences…