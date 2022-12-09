Teenager with special needs found burned to death in bathtub

A teenage boy was discovered burned to death in a home in New York after his father claimed he fell into a bathtub with hot water.

Police responding to a 911 call found Josiah Green, 18, ‘with burns about the body’ and unconscious and unresponsive in bed in his apartment in Brooklyn.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene around 6.45am on Sunday, December 3, police said.

But police in New York said on Wednesday that the case has been ruled a homicide. However, no one was in custody and suspects were not immediately identified.

His father, who has not been named, said that Green fell into the bathtub and was burned by water two days before police arrived, sources said.

Green had cerebral palsy and took medication for his condition. His father cited that as the reason he was not able to give Green medicine for a head cold. The dad said he decided to run the hot water in hopes the steam would help.

The father also claimed he went to another room to charge his phone and…