Two robbery suspects and three car thieves arrested in Kwara

Kwara State Police Command has arrested two robbery suspects and three car thieves.

The two robbery suspects, Abubakar Jimoh, aka Abu Carrot and Abdulwaheed Murtador Olamilekan, were arrested on 6th December 2022 at 2 pm on Madi Road, Gaa-Saka axis of the Ilorin metropolis.

They were allegedly found in possession of one locally made pistol.

Briefing newsmen at the Kwara State Police Headquarters in Ilorin on Friday, Dec. 9, Commissioner of Police Paul Odama said: “Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed freely that they were on a mission to operate and rob members of a group by name Ifesowapo Social Club at a meeting at Madi Road.

“Investigation, further revealed that Abubakar Jimoh had been on the wanted list of the command having shot and killed a 12-year-old boy and got the late boy’s pregnant mother seriously injured in the Adewole area of Ilorin, the state capital, about two years ago.”

The suspected car thieves were arrested by operatives of the Criminal…