We all moved back home because of you and you gave hope to kids from the ghetto

Music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his colleague in the industry, DBanj.
This comes days after the singer was arrested for his alleged involvement in N-Power fraud. Read here.
In the post he shared, Teebillz praised DBanj for his hard work. He mentioned that the Koko Master crooner made many people based abroad return to Nigeria, after joining the industry and also gave hope to kids from the ghetto.
Teebillz post reads;
”Bonafide hustler! He’s the reason we all believed in Afrobeats and he solidified it internationally for THE WORLD to pay attention!!! the reason everyone is benefiting from it today. You deserve royalties from afrobeats 4ever!!!!! We all moved back home bcos of you and you gave hope to kids from the ghetto! You defined hard work is greater than talent with your Mamba Mentality……. I celebrate you, just giving you your flowers while you’re alive to feel the respect and love that we have for you…
Source: Linda Ikeji