We all moved back home because of you and you gave hope to kids from the ghetto

Music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his colleague in the industry, DBanj.

This comes days after the singer was arrested for his alleged involvement in N-Power fraud. Read here.

In the post he shared, Teebillz praised DBanj for his hard work. He mentioned that the Koko Master crooner made many people based abroad return to Nigeria, after joining the industry and also gave hope to kids from the ghetto.

Teebillz post reads;