Bearded woman tired of shaving embraces facial hair

A bearded woman has embraced her facial hair and now plaits it to show off to her fans.

The American social media star, who goes by the name PeekabooPumpkin, has built a large following on TikTok because of her confidence and inspirational videos.

The OnlyFans model has defied trolls who insist she should remove her facial hair.

In one of her videos, she is seen braiding the long dark hair on her chin at the request of one of her followers.

The 36-year-old has a condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, which affects around 1 in 10 women.

PCOS is caused by higher levels of testosterone in women and can cause weight gain, excessive hair growth and acne – among many other symptoms.