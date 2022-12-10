Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, exposes her maid who allegedly hacked into her safe and stole $11k (video)

Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, has handed over one of her maids to the police for allegedly hacking into her safe and carting away $11, 000 which is about N8 million.
She said she had given her son the money to help her keep in the safe some days ago. Last night, she asked her son to bring the money from the safe. It was then that it was discovered that the money had been stolen. A search led to them to Iniobong who was discovered to have been chatting with Bureau de Change operators on how to exchange the dollars.
”Yall be careful this season…this girl hacked my safe n stole 11k dollars….thats 8m at once….. God was on my side n confused her…she had this money for days but stayed in my house …something in me (intuition) made me check were my safe last night…. she was to go off today Saturday n obviously be gone forever!!! These maids are professional criminals that work in synergy…..she has been handed over to the police after alot of slaps of course.
Source: Linda Ikeji