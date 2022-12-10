Judge hangs himself in church after killing wife and raping her corpse in front of their kids

A Zimbabwean judge who was declared wanted by the police over the brutal murder of his wife has reportedly killed himself in a church.

The now deceased Judge Evans Zinzombe, 36, had been on the run from the police after he allegedly killed his wife, Pholomina Mabika, 32, on Wednesday, December 7.

He reportedly strangled Phelomina to death with his bare hands and went on to rape her corpse in front of their children; a 12-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.

A police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who declared the Judge wanted said;