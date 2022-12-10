Late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau left 83 concubines behind

Former terrorist commanders who surrendered to Nigerian troops have revealed that late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, left behind 83 concubines.
Recall that Shekau was killed during a supremacy battle with a faction of the terrorist group in Sambisa forest in May 2021.
Special Adviser to Borno State governor on Security, Brig Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq (rtd) said on Saturday, December 10, that some of late Shekau’s associates told him about his concubines after they surrendered and embraced peace.
He said;
“We started this non-kinetic approach 16th months ago, the model started shortly after the death of Abubakar Shekau and the state government didn’t want Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) to continue using the Shekau’s fighters; we know it would be deadly.
“So, the first of fighter that I received in Bama told me that Shekau had 83 concubines, just imagine he left behind 83 concubines.
“They said he is now in hell because he committed…
Source: Linda Ikeji