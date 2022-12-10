Late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau left 83 concubines behind

Former terrorist commanders who surrendered to Nigerian troops have revealed that late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, left behind 83 concubines.

Recall that Shekau was killed during a supremacy battle with a faction of the terrorist group in Sambisa forest in May 2021.

Special Adviser to Borno State governor on Security, Brig Gen. Abdullahi Ishaq (rtd) said on Saturday, December 10, that some of late Shekau’s associates told him about his concubines after they surrendered and embraced peace.

He said;