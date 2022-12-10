Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream is still alive as Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to qualify for semi-final

By
Headliners
-
1


 

Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi?s World Cup dream is still alive as Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to qualify for semi-final

Lionel Messi’s dream of finally winning the World Cup with Argentina is still alive after they defeated Holland through a penalty shootout in their Quarterfinal clash on Friday, December 9. 

 

Argentina surrendered a 2-0 lead to take the game to an extra time before it proceeded to a penalty shootout, which ended in their favour. 

Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi?s World Cup dream is still alive as Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to qualify for semi-final

It was  Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who saved his country during the penalty shootout. He made two saves in the shootout as Argentina prevailed 4-3 after the game had ended 2-2 after 120 minutes of play.

 

Argentina will now play Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday with the hope to make it to the finals. 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR