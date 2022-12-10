Maradona is watching us from heaven and pushing us

Football star, Lionel Messi has said that Argentina have felt the presence of the late football legend, Diego Maradona throughout their World Cup campaign, including on Friday December 9, when they beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the semi-finals.

Messi inspired Argentina into a last four meeting with Brazil’s conquerors Croatia after he set up Nahuel Molina’s opener before the break and added the second from the penalty spot.

But Argentina blew a two-goal lead deep into stoppage time before goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept his cool to save the first two Dutch penalties and Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive spot kick to send them through.

An ecstatic Messi, who is still hoping to win his first world cup before he retires said;

“Diego is watching us from heaven. He is pushing us and I really hope this stays the same until the end,” Messi told reporters.

“When Lautaro scored and we qualified there was a huge joy. It was a weight off our chest,” Messi added. “It…