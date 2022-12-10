Super Falcons of Nigeria retain 45th position in FIFA ranking

The Nigeria national women’s football team, Super Falcons of Nigeria have retained their 45th position in the newly released FIFA-CocaCola Women’s World Ranking.

The latest ranking released on Friday December 9, as seen on the website of the world football governing body, is the final list for the year 2022.

The US women’s national team is at the top of the women’s list with Germany following closely in second place.

Sweden dropped to the third position from second place and England and France sit in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons’ 45th position is the highest for Africa. South Africa comes second in 54th place, Cameroon take 58th place, Ghana follows closely in 59th position, and Cote d’Ivoire in 65th position