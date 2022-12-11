Body of young woman found dumped near bridge in Jos

There is currently tension in Farin Gada area of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State over the alleged murder of a young woman.

The corpse of the young lady identified simply as Ruth was found dumped at a car wash close to Farin Gada Bridge on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.

According to Facebook user, Bello Lukman, the victim’s underwear was hanging on her legs indicating she was raped before being killed by her assailants.