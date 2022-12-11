Couple fall to the ground after groom ‘dived’ to kiss his bride durinng the exchange of vows at their wedding (video)





A video of a couple falling to the ground while kissing passionately at their wedding ceremony has gone viral. The officiating minister had asked the groom to kiss his bride. The groom wasted no time to move towards his bride and was passionately kissing her. She lost her balance, causing them to fall on the floor, while still kissing passionately. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji