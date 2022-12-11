Looks like Paul Okoye has found love again….. he is celebrating his first anniversary with his ”beautiful”

Singer Paul Okoye and his mystery lady are celebrating their 1st anniversary today December 11.

The pair to church together today and also to his house and he was happy to share videos on his Instastories. He even referred to her as ”my beautiful.”

 

He posted ”1 year anniversary” on his Instastories some minutes ago.

 

Paul Okoye was married to Anita Okoye. The pair separated few years ago and Anita later filed for divorce. Anita is now based in the U.S. with their three children.

 

Paul and Anita

 

The couple met in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja and got married on Saturday, March 22, 2014 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

 



