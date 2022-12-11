My wife said she was tired of the marriage

Comedian Julius Agwu has confirmed the crash of his marriage to his wife, Ibiere.

In an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Julius said his wife said she was tired of their marriage and had to leave.

In his words;

”My wife said she is not marrying me again. That is true. She said she is tired of the marriage that she is not marrying me again.”

Ibiere and Julius got married in May 2008 and have two kids together.

In his interview with DaddyFreeze, Julius stated that his kids are currently in America.

He also revealed that he has been battling with his health and that one time, he was in a coma for three months.