President Buhari departs Katsina State for Washington DC ahead of US-Africa Leader’s summit

President Buhari this afternoon departed Katsina State for Washington DC ahead of US-Africa Leader’s Summit scheduled to hold on December 13 and 15.

The summit which is at the instance of US President Joe Biden seeks to work with “African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations”.

In the president’s entourage were Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, governors of Bauchi and Kwara, respectively, as well as some ministers and other top government officials.

They are expected back in the country on December 18.