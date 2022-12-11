Relationship guru, Derrick Jaxn announces divorce from wife Da’Naia one year after confessing to cheating on her

Derrick Jaxn has announced that he and his wife Da’Naia Jackson are getting a divorce.

The divorce announcement comes just a few weeks after Da’Naia Jackson cursed those criticizing their marriage.

Just a year ago, Derrick, a relationship expert, admitted to cheating on his wife. They did a video together where she held hands with him and made it clear she was standing by him (read here).

Derrick took to Instagram today, Dec. 10, to announce their divorce.

He wrote:

Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes. Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children. Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce.

Derrick and Da’Naia have been married for four years.

The couple faced a huge scandal after Derrick was exposed…