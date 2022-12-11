‘Thank you Qatar the dream was nice while it lasted’

Football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Portugal’s ouster from the 2022 FIFA world cup currently taking place in Qatar.

Underdogs, Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday December 10, putting in a stellar performance that saw them become the first African team to reach a world cup Semifinal.

Despite the presence of Ronaldo and other stars like Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, Morocco’s defence could not be broken and Ronaldo was seen crying as he left the stadium after the match.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker who is 37 years old and has most likely played his last world cup, revealed that it was his biggest dream to win the world cup.

“Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.