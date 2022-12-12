After 34 years, US says Libyan man who built deadly Lockerbie plane bomb that killed 270 people on Scottish soil now in custody



A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in the United States and Scotland have said.

Abdelbeset Ali Mohmed al Megrahi was accused along with Al Amin Khalifah Fhimah of placing explosives in a portable cassette and radio player that was inside a suitcase on the plane. Megrahi was sentenced in 2001 to 27 years in prison, but was released from prison after being diagnosed with cancer. He died in 2012. Fhimah was acquitted.

The attack killed 270 people as the bomb detonated over the Scottish town as it flew from London to New York.

The US charged Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi for his alleged involvement in the bombing two years ago, a spokesman for the UK Crown Office and Prosecutor Fiscal Service said.

The US Justice Department issued a statement Sunday morning, December 11 confirming that the US had “taken custody of…