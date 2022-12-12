Bandits invade Kaduna market, kill six, injure many

At least six people were reportedly killed by bandits who attacked a market in Kurutu community, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack also left many others injured, majority of whom are currently receiving treatment at undisclosed medical facilities in the state.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, however, it was gathered that the bandits invaded Kurutu market on Friday afternoon, December 9, 2020.

Residents of the community, who confirmed the incident said that remains of the victims were buried on Saturday, December 10.

It was also gathered that the bandits reportedly kidnapped dozens of people during the attack

In a Facebook post on Sunday, one Birmorit Gombwer, disclosed that three members of a family were among those killed.