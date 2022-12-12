Ebonyi market gutted by fire

Popular Ishieke market in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital was on Monday, December 12, gutted by fire.

The Nation reported that a large portion of the market was completely burnt to ashes by the fire which began around 2am.

Some of the traders who lost their goods to the fire, lamented and called for help from the State and Federal governments.

One of the victims of the fire incident, Emmanuel Merit said over 20 shops were destroyed before fire service arrived and put off the inferno.

The Chief Fire Officer in the State, Raphael Ibiam who confirmed the incident, blamed the fire on power surge in one of the buildings and warned residents to always put out all appliances they are not using.

Ibiam said;