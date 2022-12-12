Gov. Soludo dismisses security threat, says Anambra safe

Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Soludo has insisted that the state is safe for those returning home for the Yuletide season.

The governor was reacting to a viral message circulating in the state, which had warned Christmas returnees to avoid certain roads claiming they had been taken over by criminals.

Soludo assured the people that his government was making every effort to ensure that Anambra was secured during the forthcoming Yuletide.

The governor said that besides checkpoints and security patrols, the state was also putting technology and other mechanisms to enable people to report criminals timely enough for immediate action.

These were contained in a press statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Sunday.

He said the state was leveraging technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages and videos of incidents that will enhance security response and services.

The statement read, “The attention…