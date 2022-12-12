Hiker falls to his death while taking selfie with his wife on mountain cliff

A hiker died Saturday morning, Dec. 10 after he fell off the top of a mountain while taking photos of the area with his wife, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire, Fish and Game said in a statement

“The hiker’s wife heard her husband scream and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet,” the agency said.

His wife called 911 for help.

Rescue technicians arrived and went down the cliff, where they located the hiker about 300 feet below the summit at around 2:30 p.m., the agency said.

The hiker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Mountain Rescue Service removed the body from the face of the cliff and lifted him to the summit.

Rescuers then carried the body down the mountain to the parking area.