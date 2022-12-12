Nigerian man discovers he has two siblings 4 years after a random woman told him that her son looks like him

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter to narrate how he discovered he has two siblings after a random woman told him that her son looks like him.
Referencing a 4-year-old tweet where he shared his conversation with the random woman, @Kasi_Irving further revealed that he discovered he has two other siblings after the conversation.
He tweeted;
HOLY SHIT
This nigga is unbelievable. I’m too old to learn about a new sibling, let alone 2 in one day.
This nigga really hid us from each for 25+ years, I don’t know whether to be impressed or horrified.
Source: Linda Ikeji