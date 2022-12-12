See loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ifeoma

See loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye's 'Rude Boy' girlfriend IfeomaThe identity of Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy’s girlfriend has been uncovered shortly after he went public with their romance.  The singer's girlfriend has been identified as Ivy Ifeoma. She is a model and an influencer. See loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye's 'Rude Boy' girlfriend Ifeoma Prior to Paul going public with their relationship, Ifeoma had taken to Instagram to share a video of them hanging out on his birthday. See loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye's 'Rude Boy' girlfriend IfeomaSee loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye's 'Rude Boy' girlfriend IfeomaSee loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye's 'Rude Boy' girlfriend Ifeoma       View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post See loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ifeoma appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

