See loved-up video and beautiful photos of Paul Okoye’s girlfriend, Ifeoma





The identity of Paul Okoye a.k.a Rude Boy's girlfriend has been uncovered shortly after he went public with their romance. The singer's girlfriend has been identified as Ivy Ifeoma. She is a model and an influencer. Prior to Paul going public with their relationship, Ifeoma had taken to Instagram to share a video of them hanging out on his birthday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji