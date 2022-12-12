The highest and most polished culture on Earth is Yoruba culture





Reno Omokri is of the opinion that the highest, most polished culture on Earth is Yoruba culture.

He stated this on his Instagram page today December 11. His post reads;

”In my opinion, the highest, most polished culture on Earth is Yoruba culture. No other culture generates care and affirmation from elders to youths, and respect from youths to elders as Yorubas. They respect age over ANY type of wealth. It is key to their progress! Why? Because wealth is unstable, whereas age is stable and a good security for maintaining the moral fabric of society. Open Scripture and read the Laws of Moses. They could have been taken from Yoruba culture. Moses taught respect for God, respect for parents and respect for elders. These are the cornerstones of Yoruba culture. Your money perishes with you if you think you can go into a Yoruba family meeting and lord it over your elders. This cardinal cultural buoy is why the Yorubas are received with open hearts ANYWHERE they go on planet Earth. By…





