Win a Car, Keke, TV and more in the ‘Chupez Scratch & Win Promo’

Come Tuesday, December 13, 2022, award-winning phone accessories brand, Chupez would be welcoming new and existing customers to its ‘SCRATCH & WIN PROMO ACTIVATION’ in Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos.

For any Chupez products purchased during this promotion, you stand a chance to win loads of amazing prizes such as Cars, Keke Napep, Refrigerators, Television and lots of consolation prizes to be won. This promo begins from Monday, December 12 and runs till further notice.





Celebrities to be at the event includes talented Nigerian singer, KCee, E-Money, award-winning comedian and Chupez brand ambassador, Funnybone, Koloman, Mc Pashun and veteran OAP/MC/filmmaker, Yaw. According to KCee, some of his fans also gets to win VIP tickets to concert ‘KCEE Thanksgiving Festival’ which is set to hold on Wednesday, December 28.

Be a lucky winner! Buy, scratch and start to WIN NOW!

HOW TO WIN:

1. Buy ANY CHUPEZ product (Power Bank, Charger, Memory Card, Flash Drives,…