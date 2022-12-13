”A relationship that thrives without sexual engagements is likely to evolve into a beautiful marriage than one where fornication is the order of the day”

A Twitter user got divergent opinions after he shared a tweet kicking against sex before marriage.

 

The Twitter user with the handle @ElvisOkhifo, wrote;

”A relationship that thrives without sexual engagements is more likely to evolve into a beautiful marriage than one where fornication is the order of the day. If you can build a healthy friendship without sex, almost anything else can be worked on cause you’re seeing clearly”

 

639824528a0ac

 

While some Nigerians agreed with him, others argued that lack of sexual engagement during courtship is not a yardstick for a successful marriage.

 

Read replies below…

 

6398245f4f1ea6398246bef86f6398247853dca6398248384f796398248f465da

 

 



