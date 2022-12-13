Batishe Medical Outreach And IDP Relief

Many individuals in Maiduguri, Borno state are now able to gain access to free medical care supported by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the official Presidential candidate of the APC.

The outreach is scheduled to deliver standardized primary healthcare services to over Five thousand (10,000) residents of Borno State (including the Internally Displaced persons) by adopting global standards and best practices. Attendees would benefit from free health screening and medication, free eye check-ups and prescription eyeglasses, free dental services, free antenatal screening and maternal delivery kits, and other services.

This is set to run from Tuesday and Wednesday 13th to 14th of December.

Venue: Umarari Primary School, Bolori 2, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Also, eye surgeries are being conducted on Monday the 12th of December, 2022 at the Umar Sheu General Hospital

In addition to the above, there will also be distribution of over 5,000 relief materials to the IDPs as a way of…