DJ Cuppy reveals she met her fiancé ‘only 25 days ago’ amid evidence he was with another woman days before he proposed to her

DJ Cuppy has reacted after video emerged showing her fiancé with another woman, eight days before he proposed to her.

The video posted to Instagram shows a UK influencer enjoying a romantic date with Ryan Taylor on Nov 11, 2022.

On Nov 19, 2022, Ryan proposed to DJ Cuppy on stage at the Gumball 3000 driving rally.

Many said the video meant Ryan was cheating on DJ Cuppy with the influencer before he proposed to her days after.

But, Cuppy disclosed today, Dec 12, that she met Ryan “only 25 days ago”.

She wrote: “I can officially announce that I’m engaged!

“Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

“Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason.

“I love you deep @RyanTaylor.”

However, she tagged the wrong Twitter handle as her fiancé and that too has started a conversation about her not knowing her man enough to know his right handle.