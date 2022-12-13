Female police officer loses her job after claiming she was ‘unaware’ her husband was a drug lord despite enjoying lavish lifestyle with him

A former Metropolitan police officer reportedly lost her job after claiming she didn’t know her husband was a major drug dealer.

Officer Rasvinder Agalliu enjoyed a lavish lifestyle involving a £5,000-a-month rental property, a £70,000 Audi, and a lot of designer clothes, ladbible reports.

Meanwhile, she claimed to believe her husband, Julian Agalliu, could afford their expensive lifestyle because he was working as a private chef in footballers’ home, where she said he earned between £1,000 and £4,000 a week and was paid in cash.

Julian was also a major drug dealer who used the criminal app Encrochat to deal cocaine and cannabis.

His illegal job was discovered when the National Crime Agency infiltrated the illicit communications system Encrochat and uncovered messages from his handle, ‘Nicemoon’.

The messages discussed gun deals and parcels of cocaine weighing 100kg, which had been disguised to look like the watchmaker brand Hublot, so police…